ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

