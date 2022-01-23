SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $256,000 in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 375,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,191,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 217,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTIL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of DTIL opened at $4.59 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.