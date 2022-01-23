SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 99,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCCI opened at $29.55 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $714.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

