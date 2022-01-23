SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 27.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 971,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 51,528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,564,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after buying an additional 322,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.