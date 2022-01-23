SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SGS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,591.50.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

