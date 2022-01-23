Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Shell Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by 6.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shell Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $32,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

