Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 138.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 390,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 427.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 472,227 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $185,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,679,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,003. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

