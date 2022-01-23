Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $876.00 price target on the stock. Shopify traded as low as $938.42 and last traded at $955.51. 111,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,802,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,023.95.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,372.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,443.25.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

