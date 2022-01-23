Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to C$1,400.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$2,224.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2,132.00.

SHOP stock opened at C$1,110.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.18 billion and a PE ratio of 32.90. Shopify has a one year low of C$1,091.76 and a one year high of C$2,228.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,744.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,820.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 13.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$1,103,996.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 939 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,032,652.88.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

