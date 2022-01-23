Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Christie Group (LON:CTG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:CTG opened at GBX 115 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £30.51 million and a P/E ratio of 47.92. Christie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 82 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.90). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.38.
Christie Group Company Profile
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.