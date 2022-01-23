Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Christie Group (LON:CTG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:CTG opened at GBX 115 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £30.51 million and a P/E ratio of 47.92. Christie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 82 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.90). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.38.

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

