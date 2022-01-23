SIBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $224,602.08 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $224,602.08 and approximately $21.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,702.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.58 or 0.07006697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00308347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.93 or 0.00828859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00068957 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.33 or 0.00432268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00257962 BTC.

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,659,031 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

