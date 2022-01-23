Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $160.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.