Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $160.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

