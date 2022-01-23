Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMMNY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Buy.

SMMNY opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

