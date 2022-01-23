Signature Bank Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.72 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $326.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

