Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,347,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,116 shares of company stock worth $5,949,798. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SIG opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

