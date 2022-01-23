SkyHub Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,474.83 (SHB)

SkyHub Coin (CURRENCY:SHB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. SkyHub Coin has a total market cap of $11,474.83 and approximately $18.00 worth of SkyHub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SkyHub Coin has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One SkyHub Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00179789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00033034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00375373 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00064531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000173 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “SkyHub is a blockchain-powered marketplace of services for the online booking industry. SkyHub project’s unique business model is designed to bridge the gap between online travel agency and a traditional travel agency by creating a trusted platform with a bustling ecosystem of active and satisfied users and by providing a convenient online booking capability, as well as a 24/7 support in multiple countries and in multiple languages. SkyHub platform will act as an intermediary and escrow agent by leveraging company owned and operated contact centers located worldwide. Travelers around the world can find and book their perfect trip on the website, mobile, and tablet apps. SkyHub’s payment system is designed to provide easy, instantaneous, secure, payment options. “

