Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $141.50 and last traded at $141.80, with a volume of 9671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.99.

Specifically, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average of $168.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

