SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.311 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 2,194.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

SL Green Realty’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, January 24th. The 1-1.030599 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 24th.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.