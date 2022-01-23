SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SMRT opened at 7.11 on Friday. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 7.05 and a 1 year high of 15.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 9.60.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 35.13 million for the quarter.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

