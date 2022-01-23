Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWBI. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of SWBI opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $784.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

