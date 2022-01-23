Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $205.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

