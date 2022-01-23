SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$42.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC stock traded down C$0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.07. 665,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,640. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 274.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.91. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.11 and a 1 year high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.