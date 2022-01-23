Societe Generale Lowers dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) to Sell

Societe Generale downgraded shares of dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS DRRKF opened at $675.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.00. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $675.00 and a 12-month high of $675.00.
dormakaba Company Profile
