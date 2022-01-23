Societe Generale Lowers dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) to Sell

Societe Generale downgraded shares of dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DRRKF opened at $675.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.00. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $675.00 and a 12-month high of $675.00.

Get dormakaba alerts:

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.