South State (SSB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect South State to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of SSB stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. South State has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of South State by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.