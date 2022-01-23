SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.3% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 28,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $171.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.