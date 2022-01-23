Spectrum (SPT) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $10,877.24 and $1.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.95 or 0.00310678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

