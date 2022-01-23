Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for about 2.6% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

