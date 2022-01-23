Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.65.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

SPLK stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.28. 4,010,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $403,645. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Splunk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,148 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

