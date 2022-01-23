Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $2,051,840.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,784,640.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00.

SPT stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.24. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

