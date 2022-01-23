SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. SPX reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. SPX has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

