SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76. 158,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 56,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$68.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33.

SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

