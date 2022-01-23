Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,944,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.