Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.15.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Stantec to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Stantec alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total value of C$467,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,875,819.51. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.18, for a total transaction of C$40,644.58. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,284 shares of company stock worth $3,407,943.

Shares of TSE:STN traded down C$0.69 on Tuesday, reaching C$65.54. 167,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,231. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.05. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$43.33 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.