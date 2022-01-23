State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 10,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

