State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 80,430 Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 554.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Eros STX Global by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 127,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 131,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

ESGC stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

