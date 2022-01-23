State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 63,734 AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after buying an additional 3,441,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after buying an additional 685,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 589,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 531,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

UAVS opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 4.37. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 243.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.