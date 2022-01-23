State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 354.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KALA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after buying an additional 402,065 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 274,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 122,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.23. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,463 shares of company stock valued at $109,897. 30.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

