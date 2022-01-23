State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after buying an additional 1,823,225 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at $3,337,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 483,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 332,753 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $146.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

