State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $124,000 in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XXII shares. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.91. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

