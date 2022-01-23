State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $46,000 in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $65,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,163 shares of company stock worth $645,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.