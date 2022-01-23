Stephens Increases Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $73.50

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target upped by Stephens from $72.00 to $73.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.62.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.