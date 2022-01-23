Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.71

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 191362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

STOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $665.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.16.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock worth $363,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $216,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

