STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Capital One Financial

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

STOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.