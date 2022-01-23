Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 0.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $79.29 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91.

