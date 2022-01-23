Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 3.5% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $198,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $241.39 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.62.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

