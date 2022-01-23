Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$42.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SU. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

Shares of SU opened at C$34.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.64. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.9899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.59%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

