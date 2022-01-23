Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SUNL. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.83.

SUNL opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,166,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial

