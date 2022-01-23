Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NOVA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.62.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

