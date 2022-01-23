Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 8.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $69.00. The stock traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.22. 487,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,959,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.15.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

