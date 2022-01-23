Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sunworks by 41.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Sunworks during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunworks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

